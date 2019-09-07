Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
McKenzie Allen Perry, Jr. Harleyville, SC - McKenzie Allen Perry, Jr. died on September 2 after a long and spirited battle with cancer. Born in 1945 and raised in Atlanta, GA, he was the son of McKenzie A. Perry, Sr. and Maragaret Lowery Perry. He is survived by his daughters, McKenzie Anne (Wes) Sullivan and Caroline Perry; brother Andrew Perry (Teri Kahn); and four nieces: Maggie Perry, McKenzie (Augie) Thompson and Emily & Taylor Kahn-Perry. He also leaves behind many beloved friends. He attended the University of South Carolina on a football scholarship, graduated with a BA and an MBA and graduated from the Emory School of Law. He served in the South Carolina National Guard. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hollings Cancer Center. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464, 843-884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019
