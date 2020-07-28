McKline C. Myers SMOAKS, SC - McKline Carl Myers, of Smoaks, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. McKline was born August 20, 1928 in Smoaks, SC, a son of the late Bertha Mae and Thomas Lauren Myers. He was one of six children. Aside from his family, his greatest devotion was to the military. McKline was a Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 30 years. He fought in World War II, Korea, and served two tours in Vietnam. He married June Sutton on December 25, 1954. They were married for 61 years before she passed in November of 2015. His love for June was apparent to everyone and she was always by his side. They later moved back to Smoaks, where he built his dream home and took up farming. He was still actively working on the farm up until days before he passed. He couldn't stand to not be outside doing something. McKline was the definition of hard working and he had a wealth of knowledge. If you sat for just a minute to listen to him, you'd learn something valuable. He will be greatly missed, but his family is at peace knowing he has been reunited with June. He was a member of the Buckhead Advent Christian Church in Smoaks. His church family was very important to him and a big part of his life. McKline is preceded in death by his wife, June and brothers Thomas, Ronald, Terry and Joseph Myers. McKline is survived by daughter Carla and husband David Bratcher of Palmer, TX, son Perry Myers of Ladson, SC, grandson Travis and wife Megan Bratcher of Watauga, TX, granddaughter Melody and husband Casey Layne of Eddy, TX, and two great-grandchildren, Trinity Bratcher and Hank Layne, and sister Patsy Graham of Smoaks.. Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00am at the Buckhead Advent Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the church. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston