Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for MCPON Navy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MCPON John Joseph Mondo US (Ret.) Navy Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MCPON John Joseph Mondo US (Ret.) Navy Sr. Obituary
MCPON John Joseph Mondo, Sr., US Navy (Ret.) Harleyville, SC - MCPON John Joseph Mondo, Sr. US Navy (Ret.), 75, of Harleyville, husband of Mary Lynn Mondo, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Due to the current circumstances all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . John was born on January 12, 1945 in Annapolis, Maryland, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Mondo. He graduated from Miami Dade. He retired from the US Navy after 30 years as a Torpedoman. He served as a police officer and professional truck driver. John was a member of St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church. Survivors in addition to his wife Mary are: four children: Diana Lynn Mondo of Harleyville, John Joseph Mondo Jr. (Mary) of Chesapeake, VA, Gerard "Jerry" Mondo (Jamie) of Dorchester, and Edward Mondo (Lori) of Harleyville; 12 grandchildren: Steven Hunter, Ashley Hunter, Matthew Mondo (Mystie), Melissa Mondo, Stephanie Mondo, Jerred Mondo, Jaiden Mondo, Jalaina Mondo, Jameson Mondo, Abagail Mondo, Edward Link Mondo, James Mondo, Miranda Reed, and Liam Fender; and four great-grandchildren: Dakota Hunter, Haley Hunter, Mason Hunter, and Brandon Kinder A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MCPON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now