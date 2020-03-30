|
|
MCPON John Joseph Mondo, Sr., US Navy (Ret.) Harleyville, SC - MCPON John Joseph Mondo, Sr. US Navy (Ret.), 75, of Harleyville, husband of Mary Lynn Mondo, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Due to the current circumstances all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . John was born on January 12, 1945 in Annapolis, Maryland, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Mondo. He graduated from Miami Dade. He retired from the US Navy after 30 years as a Torpedoman. He served as a police officer and professional truck driver. John was a member of St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church. Survivors in addition to his wife Mary are: four children: Diana Lynn Mondo of Harleyville, John Joseph Mondo Jr. (Mary) of Chesapeake, VA, Gerard "Jerry" Mondo (Jamie) of Dorchester, and Edward Mondo (Lori) of Harleyville; 12 grandchildren: Steven Hunter, Ashley Hunter, Matthew Mondo (Mystie), Melissa Mondo, Stephanie Mondo, Jerred Mondo, Jaiden Mondo, Jalaina Mondo, Jameson Mondo, Abagail Mondo, Edward Link Mondo, James Mondo, Miranda Reed, and Liam Fender; and four great-grandchildren: Dakota Hunter, Haley Hunter, Mason Hunter, and Brandon Kinder A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 31, 2020