Mederia McDonald Gaskins Moncks Corner - Mederia McDonald Gaskins, 83, of Moncks Corner, SC entered into eternal rest on Monday September 7, 2020. Mederia was born March 12, 1937 in Berkeley County, the son of Marklin D. Gaskins and Juanita Brandon Gaskins. A graduate of Macedonia High School, Mederia attended Berry College and was the owner of Gaskins Drywall. He was a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church, the Moncks Corner Lions Club and Berkeley County Farm Bureau. He was a people person and always had a joke to tell. He loved his family, farming, working with wood and dove hunting. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years Hermine Salisbury Gaskins; two sisters- Marjorie G. Wing of Summerville and Juanita G. Thames of Bethera as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister- Martha G. Lugar and two brothers- Franklin Delano Gaskins and Clyde Gaskins. Due to COVID-19 Virus, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lebanon United Methodist Church, 1183 Lebanon Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472.
