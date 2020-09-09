1/
Mederia McDonald Gaskins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mederia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mederia McDonald Gaskins Moncks Corner - Mederia McDonald Gaskins, 83, of Moncks Corner, SC entered into eternal rest on Monday September 7, 2020. Mederia was born March 12, 1937 in Berkeley County, the son of Marklin D. Gaskins and Juanita Brandon Gaskins. A graduate of Macedonia High School, Mederia attended Berry College and was the owner of Gaskins Drywall. He was a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church, the Moncks Corner Lions Club and Berkeley County Farm Bureau. He was a people person and always had a joke to tell. He loved his family, farming, working with wood and dove hunting. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years Hermine Salisbury Gaskins; two sisters- Marjorie G. Wing of Summerville and Juanita G. Thames of Bethera as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister- Martha G. Lugar and two brothers- Franklin Delano Gaskins and Clyde Gaskins. Due to COVID-19 Virus, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lebanon United Methodist Church, 1183 Lebanon Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved