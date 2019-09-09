|
Megan Walters Rafferty Summerville - Megan Walters Rafferty, 33, of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A prayer service will begin at 7:30 pm led by Rev. Dr. Marlene Walters. Megan was born on July 3, 1986 in Chester, PA, daughter of Vincent J., Jr. and Rebecca Walters Rafferty of Fairfax Station, VA. She received her Bachelor's degree from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA and then went on to receive her Master's degree from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. She played lacrosse at William and Mary and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Megan was a guidance counselor in Vienna, Austria; taught school in Guatemala City, Guatemala; and most recently was a counselor at Ashley Ridge High School as well as the assistant coach of their track team. She was a passionate triathlete. Survivors in addition to her parents are: her sister: Patricia Lynn Rafferty (Daryl Wilkinson) of Falls Church, VA; grandparents: Tom and Marlene Walters of St. Simons Island, GA and Elizabeth Ann Rafferty of West Chester, PA; aunts and uncles: Debbie Chikadel (Joe), Carrie Sharp (Bill), James Rafferty (Karen), Joseph Rafferty (Beth), Paul Rafferty (Mary), Robert Rafferty (Melissa), Nellie Ann Rafferty, Elizabeth Ann Rafferty, Michael Rafferty (Maura), and Patricia Gresham (Andy); great aunt: Theresa Hanlon; and many cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfather: Vincent J. Rafferty, Sr. Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019