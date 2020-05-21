Melanie D. White JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Ms. Melanie D. White will celebrate her life at a Graveside Service Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11am in St. James Memorial Gardens, Grimball Rd, James Island, SC., Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 4-7pm. Ms. White leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Tristy White; grandchildren, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.