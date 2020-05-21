Melanie D. White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melanie D. White JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Ms. Melanie D. White will celebrate her life at a Graveside Service Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11am in St. James Memorial Gardens, Grimball Rd, James Island, SC., Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 4-7pm. Ms. White leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Tristy White; grandchildren, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. James Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved