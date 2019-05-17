Melanie Meyer Pendarvis St. George, SC - Melanie Meyer Pendarvis, 55, of St. George, wife of Wilbur G. Pendarvis, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her residence. A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Clay Shook officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Melanie was born on August 20, 1963, a daughter of the late Eugene T. and Betty Carole Meyer. She was Valedictorian of the 1981 class at Dorchester Academy, a 1985 graduate of the Baptist College and was retired as an Administrative Assistant with Lafarge Cement. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and a former member of the St. George Rotary Club and the St. George Women's Guild. Surviving are her husband, Wilbur Pendarvis, St. George; a brother, Brett (Kristi) Meyer of Summerville;mother-in-law, Dorothy Pendarvis; brother-in-law, Joseph D. (Betty) Pendarvis, III; nieces and nephews, Tyler (Hannah) Meyer, Emma Albright, Joseph (Patricia) Pendarvis, and Lesley P. (Michael) Creel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 566, St. George, SC 29477 or the St. George Rotary Club, PO Box 636, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 18, 2019