Melba Gardner Davis FAIRFAX, VA - Melba Frances Gardner Davis was an angel on earth. She is now singing with angels and left us with a lifetime of memories of her love and selfless giving. She lived life boldly, embraced all the joys that it offers, and was a compassionate and selfless champion of her family, friends and daily acquaintances. An eternal optimist, she was always hopeful and felt blessed, ways of living that were rooted in her deep, unimposing faith. She regaled in the pleasure of the small moments in life, especially with her whole family and friends, with childlike laughter and delight. She cherished life: Baking a blueberry pie via zoom in pandemic times with her beloved granddaughter, delighting in their mutual love of baking. Carefully picking out that perfect birthday gift for her grandson and writing a (mostly legible) handwritten card. Loving her family, friends and neighbors intensely. Religiously sending out birthday cards to everyone she loved across the country. Praying before family dinners for 20-minutes to not miss a family member, friend or loved ones, while squeezing our hands for emphasis. Caring for everyone she met, whether a passerby or a neighbor, with whom she would chat about life. Advocating for the rights of all people, regardless of ethnicity, orientation or social status. Rushing to assist strangers hurt or in need. Demanding the absolute best medical care for loved ones and arguing with world-renowned doctors, correctly stating the best course of action. Acting as chief editor for her husband's scientific publications, using her mastery of English to find every. Single. Error. Fiercely competing at any game while keeping others' dignity intact (most of the time) and hugging you after you lost again. Perfecting the Thanksgiving table with the most elegant decor, as she did with her home and her staging business. Making beautiful everything in sight. Melba was born on October 22, 1943 in Columbia, South Carolina, where she will be laid to rest near her deceased beloved father, mother and younger sister. Melba met and fell in love with her husband of over 54 years, Randolph (Randy) Davis, after graduating from the University of South Carolina where she was President of the Nursing Society. Her marriage to an Air Force officer brought her out of her home state for the very first time and propelled her into a rich life including world travel and living in multiple states across the country. Profoundly talented, she had an array of artistic gifts, from painting to staging to producing gourmet dinner parties, to singing the highest soprano notes with perfect pitch. Melba and Randy created a beautiful, loving family together. Their children, Byron and Michelle, were Melba's greatest joy, the wind beneath her wings. Then came along even greater joys, grandchildren, Sloane and Graeson. She loved and adored her extended family and in-law families like her own. In addition to a 52 year nursing career, Melba spent her time loving her family and friends, singing in the Paul Hill Chorale/National Symphony Orchestra, University of Maryland Chorus (Concerts for Peace) in Dresden, Berlin, London and Moscow, and the New Dominion Chorale, playing Mahjong, reading to preschoolers at the local elementary school, being a medical advisor and advocate for loved ones, enabling her son and daughter's success, creating beauty around her, and making people happy and feeling cared for. She attended Truro Anglican Episcopal Church. On October 14, 2020, Melba died peacefully at her home in Fairfax, Virginia supported in her transition into God's arms by her loving husband. Melba is survived by her oldest sister, Rosalind; son, Byron and daughter-in-law, Angelique and their family; daughter Michelle and her husband Isa and their family; niece, Cecelia and her husband, Michael and their son; nephew, Dorin and his wife, Gemi and their family; nephew, Charles and his wife, Katie and their family; and ever so close cousins across the country. All continue to keep her close in their hearts and know she will continue her perfect legacy of greatness and love. Funeral services will be livestreamed, November 7, 2020, beginning at 11 am from Thompson Funeral Home and Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations should be to the Main Street Child Development Center, Fairfax, VA, where Melba loved volunteering and reading to the children (https://www.mainstreetcdc.org/
