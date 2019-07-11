Melba Graves Macedonia, SC - Melba Gatlin Graves, 86, of Macedonia, SC, a retired drafting technician and deed analyst for the Berkeley County Assessor's Office, died Wednesday afternoon at her residence. Her funeral will be 11:00 AM Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, in the Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church, 2445N Highway 17-A, Bonneau, SC 29431. Mrs. Graves was born October 8, 1932, in Macedonia, SC, a daughter of John Duff Gatlin and Annie Guerry Gatlin. She was a member of the Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church where she was the former Chairperson of Worship for more than 20 years, and she was also the Valedictorian of the Macedonia High School Class of 1950. Mrs. Gatlin was a former drafting technician for the SC Department of Transportation, and she was the widow of Billy Jack Graves. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Beva G. Miller, Edna G. Polk, and Edith G. Hofmann, and a brother, Clifton C. Gatlin. Surviving are, a daughter, Patrice G. Grainger and her husband, Steve, of Moncks Corner; a son, Anthony D. Graves of Washington, D.C.; and three grandchildren, Logan Grainger, Cole Grainger, and Carolyn Graves. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019