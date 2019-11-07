|
Melba Raye Wall James Island - Melba Rae Wall, 83, of James Island, SC; wife to the late Curtis Wall of 52 years, entered into eternal rest on November 06, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a daughter of the late Melvin G. Williams and Eugenia Williams. Melba was a long time member and past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star and a Girl Scout Troop leader (Troop 282) for many years. She was a volunteer for Charlestowne Landing, where she helped with the archaeological dig, artifact cataloging and landscape mapping. She enjoyed crosstitch and embroidery. She was a history buff and enjoyed traveling to many historical sites, such as Gettysburg. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed spoiling her great-grandchildren. Melba is survived by her four daughters, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Melba`s memory may be sent to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children Hospital. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019