Melinda Chandler Kirton Daniel Island - Melinda Chandler Kirton, 56, of Daniel Island, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 23, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at J. Henry Stuhr, Mt. Pleasant Chapel. Melinda was born October 19, 1963 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ernest Augusta Chandler and the late Imogene Prine Chandler. She attended the College of Charleston and graduated from Trident Technical College with a paralegal degree. She enjoyed her career as a real estate paralegal and was well thought of in the field. Melinda was employed with Harvey & Vallini Commercial and Residential Real Estate. She is survived by daughter, Meranda Louise-Marilyn Kirton of Matthews, NC; brother, Steve Ernest Chandler (Nancy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Bonnie Chandler Miller of North Charleston, SC; three nieces, Christie Miller Fowler (Adam), Megan C. Lee (Parker), Jenna Chandler; nephew, Robbie Miller; great-nephew, Gus Fowler; former spouse, Randall Floyd Kirton (Sherri) of NC. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston