Melissa Legare Brown
1980 - 2020
Melissa Legare Brown Mt. Pleasant - Melissa Colleen Legare Brown went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at First Baptist School of Charleston football stadium on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The athletic facilities of First Baptist School are located at 2051 George L. Griffith Blvd., James Island, SC 29412. Entombment will be private at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Melissa is survived by her beloved husband, Kyle A. Brown, her adoring parents, Daniel O. Legare and Gloria S. Legare, her brother, William Bradley Legare, Esq., Kyle's mother, Kate Crowley from New York (Dan), Kyle's father, Winfield Brown (Nancy), Kyle's grandfather, John "Pop" Donohue. Melissa will be remembered well by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom she adored. Melissa was born May 20, 1980 in Charleston, SC, where she resided her entire life. She loved being with her family, friends, and students. She especially loved being surrounded by family and friends on holidays and celebrations. Melissa graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in Historic Preservation and a master's degree from Savannah College of Art and Design in Historic Preservation. Melissa was an educator and taught students at First Baptist School of Charleston. She had just begun a new journey teaching at Trident Academy where her husband also works. Melissa was a light unto the Lord and a lamp of hope to her students. She worked in an occupation she had no idea she would enter. God put her there for Kyle to find. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed, but always loved. To God be the Glory, great things He has done. Melissa's life will influence more people than we will ever know. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association (@heart.org) and the Boon Project for Young Adults Fighting Cancer (https://www.boonproject.org/). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist School of Charleston football stadium
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
The Keisler family was fortunate to have been touched by both Melissa and Kyle. Our prayers are with you all today and in the days to come. Words cannot express the beautiful memories we have of our years with her. Thank you to God and her family for allowing us to share a part of her love.
Diane Keisler
Student
October 25, 2020
To Kyle and the Legares,

I am so very sorry for your loss. I loved working with Melissa and cherished our friendship in the years since. Sending you love, prayers, and peace.
Laura Mack Smith
Friend
October 25, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear about Melissa all our deepest sympathy and prayers are being sent. Although we were never blessed to meet Melissa her smile has always brightened my day. May she Rest in Peace
Lorraine Reitbauer
Family Friend
October 25, 2020
Melissa was a sweetheart. She will be dearly missed.
Marie Brown
Family
October 25, 2020
I am so incredibly sorry for your loss! Melissa and I went to middle and high school together. We were in chorus together and had a ton of classes together. She has always been so sweet and an absolute joy to be around. She was an angel and I know that she adored her family. I am praying for God's grace and strength as you walk through this difficult time.
Melody Burnett (Blake)
Classmate
