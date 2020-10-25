Melissa Legare Brown Mt. Pleasant - Melissa Colleen Legare Brown went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at First Baptist School of Charleston football stadium on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The athletic facilities of First Baptist School are located at 2051 George L. Griffith Blvd., James Island, SC 29412. Entombment will be private at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Melissa is survived by her beloved husband, Kyle A. Brown, her adoring parents, Daniel O. Legare and Gloria S. Legare, her brother, William Bradley Legare, Esq., Kyle's mother, Kate Crowley from New York (Dan), Kyle's father, Winfield Brown (Nancy), Kyle's grandfather, John "Pop" Donohue. Melissa will be remembered well by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom she adored. Melissa was born May 20, 1980 in Charleston, SC, where she resided her entire life. She loved being with her family, friends, and students. She especially loved being surrounded by family and friends on holidays and celebrations. Melissa graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in Historic Preservation and a master's degree from Savannah College of Art and Design in Historic Preservation. Melissa was an educator and taught students at First Baptist School of Charleston. She had just begun a new journey teaching at Trident Academy where her husband also works. Melissa was a light unto the Lord and a lamp of hope to her students. She worked in an occupation she had no idea she would enter. God put her there for Kyle to find. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed, but always loved. To God be the Glory, great things He has done. Melissa's life will influence more people than we will ever know. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
