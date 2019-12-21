Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Melvena Bishop James Island - Mrs. Melvena Bishop, 76, of James Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday December 18, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Melvena Bishop are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Wallingford Presbyterian Church, USA, 705 King Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. Mrs. Bishop will lie-in-state on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Melvena leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 46 years, Willie L. Bishop; daughter, Kywann Bishop-Jackson; step-daughters, Janice and Doretha Bishop; two grandchildren and one great-grandson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019
