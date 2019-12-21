|
Melvena Bishop James Island - Mrs. Melvena Bishop, 76, of James Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday December 18, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Melvena Bishop are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Wallingford Presbyterian Church, USA, 705 King Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. Mrs. Bishop will lie-in-state on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Melvena leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 46 years, Willie L. Bishop; daughter, Kywann Bishop-Jackson; step-daughters, Janice and Doretha Bishop; two grandchildren and one great-grandson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019