|
|
Melvin Alexander Prescott CHARLESTON - Melvin Alexander ("Alex") Prescott (born Melvin Alexander Luck, Jr.), 81, of Charleston, SC, died on April 20, 2020, after a brief illness. "Mel" (as he was known to family) was born on March 10, 1939, in Keene Valley, NY, to Melvin A. Luck, Sr. and Susan Luck (ne;e Prescott). Mel spent his childhood in his beloved Adirondack region of upstate New York and attended Hackley College Preparatory School in Tarrytown, NY. Mel attended Cornell University, where he played for the men's ice hockey team, and University of Denver, earning a BA in Liberal Arts and English. Mel enjoyed his two years in the U.S. Army, especially service in Alaska where he earned stripes parachuting. Over 50 years, Mel tackled myriad careers with interesting people in interesting places, playing critical roles in cutting-edge industry and participating in events of historical significance. As a disc jockey in the 1970s, Mel worked in NYC with the likes of Don Imus (of "Imus in the Morning") and, as a radio news reporter with WIXY1260 in Cleveland, OH, he covered the on-scene aftermath of the Kent State shootings. In the 1980s, Mel entered the world of manufacturing as an x-ray pipe welder. He developed and tested welds on fascinating projects such as a 400-ft. barge that transported petroleum field equipment to the Arctic. During five years with Martin-Marietta Astronautics in New Orleans and Denver, Mel supervised and inspected welds for the Magellan,Titan and Peacekeeper spacecraft projects, as well as external tanks for the space shuttle. Later, Mel became an ultra-specialized Quality Welding Engineer, earning certifications in the inspection of piping, pressure vessels, storage tanks and nuclear installations. By the time he retired at 75, Mel had put his unique skills to use in chemical and oil refineries, power plants and a U.S. DOE plutonium processing facility. Many with whom Mel worked will undoubtedly remember his jeans with ironed-in creases and his "nerd pack" (as he called it) in the breast pocket of his monogrammed dress shirt. After his marriage to Susan Luck (ne;e Bowen), Mel reconnected with and wed the love of his life, Cynthia Nordby (ne;e Kelley). For their first 15 years together, Mel and Cynthia lived in Central NY, and after briefly residing in southeast Pennsylvania and Delaware, they moved to South Carolina where Mel remained until his passing. He spent his final three years in assisted living in Charleston, enjoying barbecue and the company of his sister-in-law, step daughter, her children and their puppies. Mel was exceptionally intelligent and an avid reader (especially of the news), practically preferring to forego food and water for a chance to read the New York Times. Since he knew something about everything, Mel could talk to anyone about anything. He had an unusually creative and witty way with conversation, and called his loved ones by inventive monikers. Mel endeared himself to many including, and perhaps especially, his caregivers during his final days. Mel is survived by brother Lance Luck; daughter Leslie (John) Luck-Babik, stepchildren Christopher (Ynes) Nordby, Eric (Kathleen) Nordby, and Jennifer Nordby, grandchildren Carissa Damron-Babik, stepgrandchildren Francisco Palacias, Gerardo Palacias, Kirsten Nordby, Jacob (Laura) Lust, Sren Spina, and Andersen Spina, and great-granddaughter Harper Lust. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Cynthia Prescott (11/01/11), and sister Susan Luck Spuck (5/16/16). A graveside ceremony for Mel's family will be held at a future date at Lakeview Cemetery in Skaneateles, New York. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 28, 2020