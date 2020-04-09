Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Duffy Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Duffy Sr. Obituary
Melvin Duffy, Sr. Hollywood, SC - Mr. Melvin Robert Duffy, Sr., 101, of Hollywood, SC, entered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Mr. Duffy was born on November 2, 1918 in Charleston, SC to the late Robert and Bessie Duffy. He was married to the late Frances Duffy . He is survived by his children, Robert Lee Duffy, Gloria Gordon (James), Velma Moultrie (Albert), George Duffy, Quanita Dowles (Llya), Benjamin Duffy (Victoria), Diana Mungin(Mack), Cassandra Duffy, Billy Smith (Gloria), Brenda Higgins, and Florine Brisbon, daughter-in-law Susie Duffy, one sister, Evelyn Scott, host of grands, great- grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, from 1 PM until 3 PM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. The Funeral Service will be held ONLY for the immediate family on Saturday, April 11, 2020, 12:00 NOON at Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC 29449. A Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now