Melvin Duffy, Sr. Hollywood, SC - Mr. Melvin Robert Duffy, Sr., 101, of Hollywood, SC, entered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Mr. Duffy was born on November 2, 1918 in Charleston, SC to the late Robert and Bessie Duffy. He was married to the late Frances Duffy . He is survived by his children, Robert Lee Duffy, Gloria Gordon (James), Velma Moultrie (Albert), George Duffy, Quanita Dowles (Llya), Benjamin Duffy (Victoria), Diana Mungin(Mack), Cassandra Duffy, Billy Smith (Gloria), Brenda Higgins, and Florine Brisbon, daughter-in-law Susie Duffy, one sister, Evelyn Scott, host of grands, great- grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, from 1 PM until 3 PM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. The Funeral Service will be held ONLY for the immediate family on Saturday, April 11, 2020, 12:00 NOON at Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC 29449. A Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2020