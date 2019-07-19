In Loving Memory Of MELVIN GETHERS "SONNY BOY" November 1, 1931 ~ July 20, 2005 Daddy, it's really hard to believe that it has been 14 years since God called you home. We think about you every day, and love and miss you more and more each day. We all have gotten older and a little wiser, the things that you taught us and the things you would say seem to be a part of our life day by day. Your memory will never fade and you will forever live in our hearts. Love, your Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 20, 2019