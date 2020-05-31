Melvin Horace Cordray Jr.
Melvin Horace Cordray, Jr. Ravenel, SC - Melvin Horace Cordray, loving husband of Jean S. Cordray for 49 years died at the age of 79 on Saturday, May 30 2020 with his family in his home located in Ravenel, SC. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Charlene (Dan) Morse, Kerrie Cordray, his grandchildren Hannah, Mandy, and Matthew, his great- grandchildren Nicholas, Olivia, Hayden, Oliver, and Addie and his sister Agnes Greenhill. Horace was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Lillie Belle Cordray, his son Tony Lynn Cordray and his granddaughter Jessica Williams. Horace retired from Navy Federal Civil Service as a rigger and also spent 16 years working as an iron worker for The Iron Worker's Association of America. Due to the current pandemic, a private family-only service will be held on Monday June 1st at Dorchester Memorial Gardens by James Dyal Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Southern Care Hospice Services of Charleston for excellent care of Horace during his final months. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
