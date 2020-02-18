|
|
Melvin Hughes Charleston - Melvin W. Hughes, 88, of Charleston, SC, husband of Jacqueline K. Hughes for 66 years, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on September 29, 1931 in Charleston, SC, Melvin was the son of the late Sidney Alphonson Hughes and Mary Elizabeth Hughes. Melvin served in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Elks Lodge 242, and American Legion 147. He worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He enjoyed singing Karaoke, especially Hank Williams, Sr. songs and he loved dancing with Jackie. Melvin also had a love for all Gamecocks sports. Melvin is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Darrell Hughes, who passed away in 2011. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Darlene and husband, Bud Logothetis; granddaughters: Tyler and husband, Todd LeMatty, and Britt Logothetis; son, Douglas Hughes and wife, Mary; grandson, Ryan Hughes; nephew, Vince Hicks; cousins, Francis and Leon Hughes, Jr. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation James Island. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. Flowers and memorial contributions in Melvin's memory may be sent to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020