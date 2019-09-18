Melvin Jefferson (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC
29445
(843)-824-9990
Wake
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
, 7396 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Melvin Jefferson GOOSE CREEK - Relatives and friends of Mr. Melvin Jefferson, 91, of Goose Creek, SC are invited to attend his Homegoing services on Friday, September 20, 2019, 11:00am at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406. He will be to the church at 10:00am before service and there will be NO viewing after service. Wake will be Thursday 6:00-8:00pm at THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone #843-824-9990. www.riversfh.com Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Rivers Avenue, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
