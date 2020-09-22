Melvin Quincy Etheridge Charlotte, NC - Mr. Melvin Quincy Etheridge of Charlotte, NC, entered into eternal rest on September 17, 2020. Quincy was the son of Mr. Melvin L. Etheridge and Ms. Carol Scott Etheridge. He is survived by his parents; his siblings, Melody (Terrill) Simmons and Kearsen (Damien) Seabrook; his grandmother, Evelyn G. Scott; a special grandmother, Helen P. Singletary; two nephews and two nieces; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will host a private funeral service that will be livestreamed. Thank you for understanding and your continued prayers for strength and comfort during this heartbreaking time. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions to Florida A&M University's Marching 100 Band. Contributions can be made via the FAMU Foundation. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston