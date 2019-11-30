In Loving Of Memory MELVIN ROBINSON Oct. 2, 1935 - Dec. 1, 2018 God saw him getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around him and whispered "Come to Me". A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best. Sadly missed by Wife Lessie, Children Joseph, Brenda, Melvina, Tyrone, Delores, Mazie Angela, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019