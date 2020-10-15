Melvin Simmons Charleston - Mr. Melvin L. Simmons, 73, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 12, 2020. Residence: 175-A President St., Charleston, SC 29403. The relatives of Mr. Melvin L. Simmons will celebrate his life at a private Graveside Service on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Plantation Memorial Gardens. Mr. Simmons is the widower of Mrs. Velma Pelzer; son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Melvin and Veola R. Simmons; brother of Mrs. Bernice Allen (Calvin), Mr. Thomas Simmons (Rita), Mr. Reginald Simmons, Ms. Denise Simmons, Mr. Cyril Simmons, Mrs. Deadra Z. Ross, and Rev. Emily Claborne. Mr. Simmons was a Dishwasher, Handyman, and Custodian. Viewing for Mr. Simmons will be on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
