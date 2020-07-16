Melvin Smalls III N. Charleston - Mr. Melvin Smalls III, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Mr. Smalls was the son of Ms. Alice Zimmerman and Mr. Melvin Smalls (Oveta), the father of Nekoyah Booker and Major Smalls, the brother of Ebony Spann (Corey) and David Britt. There will be a PRIVATE Graveside Service for Mr. Smalls on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11:00 AM at Riverview Memorial Park 3715 Azalea Drive North Charleston, SC. A walk thru will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 4PM-6PM at the mortuary. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
The service will be live streamed on our Facebook page thelowcountrymortuary.
