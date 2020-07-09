Melvin Tyrone Brown Edisto Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Melvin Tyrone "Mel Brew" Brown are invited to attend his Graveside Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Calvary African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 8321 Pine Landing Road, Edisto Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Tykida Simmons-Brown; children, Malik and Mahogani Brown; mother, Joanne Watson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
