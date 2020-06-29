Reverend Melvin Washington Ravenel, SC - The relatives and friends of Reverend Melvin Washington will celebrate his life in a private service. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at St. John Baptist Church, 5676 Ellington School Road, Ravenel, SC. Reverend Washington is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Washington; daughters, Delores Tillman, Mary Washington, and Maybelle Youngblood; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; special niece, Vera Washington; stepchildren, Valencia K. Hunt, Leroy T. Spigner and Thomas Spinger, III (Michelle); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.