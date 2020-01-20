|
Melvin Watsky Goose Creek - Melvin Bernard Watsky of Goose Creek, SC, was born in New Orleans, LA, to Doris Levy Watsky and Irving Watsky. He attended the Harahan and New Orleans, Louisiana public schools. He graduated from LSU in 1965 with a degree in Chemistry, a Ph.D in Organic Chemistry from the University of Tennessee in 1970, and a O. D. from Massachusetts College of Optometry in 1975. In 1976, he established an optometry practice in Goose Creek, SC. He is survived by his wife, Roberta of 50 years; sons, David Dennis Watsky (Ashley) and Mark Aaron Watsky (Tori); and grandchildren, Leila and Jalen Watsky. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 10 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM at Goose Creek United Methodist Church. Entombment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be sent to Goose Creek United Methodist Church in Melvin's honor. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 21, 2020