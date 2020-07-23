1/1
Melvina Chavis-Wilson
Melvina Chavis-Wilson CHARLESTON - Mrs. Melvina Chavis-Wilson, 63, of Charleston, SC, wife of Mr. Roland Wilson, II, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 9, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. A walkthrough-viewing will be at the Mortuary this evening from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Melvina is survived by her loving son, Roland Wilson, III; grandchildren, Melaysia N. Wilson and Roland Wilson, IV; mother, Betty Jean Chavis-Gomez; siblings: Apostle Sussan Chavis, Natalie Chavis, Sherry Chavis-Cherry and Arnold Chavis; aunts: Eva Walker (Herbert), Daisy Chavis, Margaret Ann Blake and Alice Blake; uncle, Edward Brown; sisterly cousins: Naomi Walker-Moses, Rhoda Brown, Karen Walker and Michelle Walker-Ryner, friends: Sandra "Sneak" Stevens, Sandra Tolen and Una Lynne Moore; special niece, Cheri Fleming; special friend, Willie Campbell and a host of other loving family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death bis paternal grandparents, Fred Campbell and Beatrice Horry and maternal grandparents, Annie Capers and William Capers. Family and friends may visit The Sol-Legare Community Center, 1820 Sol-Legare Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
