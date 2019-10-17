Melvita L. Grant BRONX, NY - Melvita L. Grant, 64, of Bronx, New York passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Funeral Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 134 St. Philip St., Charleston, SC 29403. The Rite of Committal will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visitation with the family will be this evening at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving mother, Beverly D. Grant; brothers, Timothy Grant and Craig Grant and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Melvin Eugene Grant and her Maternal Grandparents, Edward and Carrie Dunsford. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
