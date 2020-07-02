Melvyn Manukan Acevedo Goose Creek - Melvyn Manikan Acevedo, age 74, passed away at 2:51 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020. Melvyn was born June 21, 1946 in Manila, Philippines and resided in Goose Creek, South Carolina. He served 29 years in the US Navy before retiring as a Master Chief Mess Management Specialist. After retiring from the Navy, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Accounting from the College of Charleston. He worked for the Department of Defense and Accounting as an accountant for two years after graduating. He later retired from the Department from the State as a Banking and Currency Specialist in 2010. He was Past Master and Secretary of Franklin Lodge No. 96 and Secretary of the Filipino Travelers of Charleston and a board member of the Filipino Community Center. He is survived by his wife, Josefina of Goose Creek, SC, his children; daughter, April Acevedo Saunders-Fuller and husband, Kenneth, daughter, Mabel Dawson and husband, Danny, Jr, son, Mervin Acevedo and wife, Marites; daughter Virginia Spence and husband, Anthony; grandchildren, Kaylin Spence, Desmond Spence, Dedrick Spence, Megan Acevedo, Melanie Acevedo, Viktoria Dawson and Nina Dawson; one great- grandchild, Blair; two sisters, Tita Marcial and husband Alex; Marian Acevedo; Esther Acevedo, wife of Manuel Acevedo, Jr. (deceased); one niece, Marivel Hetrick and husband, Robert; and nephews, Alex and wife, Grethel, Neil, Brian and Manolo and wife, Jesica; and several aunts, uncles, and great- nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Libertad Acevedo; and his brother, Manuel Acevedo, Jr.. Viewing will be held at 5 p.m. to 7p.m., with a blessing at 6:30 p.m. and the Rosary to follow on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Park Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 Saint James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445 at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2030. Burial will follow Mass and will be at Carolina Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after the graveside service at the Filipino Community Center in North Charleston. Contributions in memory of Melvyn may be made to the Filipino Community Center, c/o Orly Maningding, 8747 Salamander St., N. Charleston, SC 29410. Arrangements under the direction of Carolina Memorial Park Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston