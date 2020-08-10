Mercedes A. Smalls Jones Walker CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mercedes A. Smalls Jones Walker will celebrate her life at a Private Graveside Service on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11:00 am in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held at the mortuary Tuesday from 4-6pm. Mrs. Walker leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Marcella Singleton Harris, Rosiland Jones Garcia, Karen Jones White (Timothy) and Odessa Jones Haskins; siblings, Evonne Smalls Nimmons, Mary Smalls Ross (David), Dr. Vanessa Smalls Cunningham (Herman) and Florine Smalls Russell (Rick); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbors and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and graveside service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
