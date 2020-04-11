|
Mercedes Jeanne Branch MT. PLEASANT - Mercedes Jeanne Branch, 59, passed away on April 5, 2020 at MUSC hospital. She was born February 21, 1961 at the North Charleston Naval Hospital, the daughter of the late Oscar Lenord Branch and Gertrude Eileen (Gillis) Branch. Merce graduated from North Charleston High School, Class of 1979, Trident Tech and Farah Beauty School. Merce is survived by her three sons, Terry Mitchum, Lenord Mitchum (Monique), and Nicholas Mitchum; two grandsons, Hunter Mitchum and Liam Cantey; two brothers, Lenny Branch (Sondra), Tony Branch (Cinde); four sisters, Eileen West (Lew), Lois Sullivan (Kevin), Margaret Gregorie, Stella Kennedy (Brett); as well as many nieces and nephews. Cremation to be handled by Stuhrs in Mt Pleasant with a celebration of life to be held at a later announced date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected] Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020