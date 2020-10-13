Meredith, Chad & Andrea Freeman Summerville - Funeral services have changed for the Freeman family and will now be held at Faith Church, 337 Farmington Rd., Summerville, SC 29486. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. The services will be live streamed you can go to youtube.com/summervillechurchofchrist
to watch the service. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston