Meredith Chad and Andrea Freeman
Meredith, Chad & Andrea Freeman Summerville - Funeral services have changed for the Freeman family and will now be held at Faith Church, 337 Farmington Rd., Summerville, SC 29486. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. The services will be live streamed you can go to youtube.com/summervillechurchofchrist to watch the service. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
October 13, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt sympathies on the loss of your loved one.
Sincerely,
Mayor Christie Rainwater and Hanahan City Council
October 12, 2020
My prayers are with the family.
Cathy lewis
