Merland "Al" Poston
Merland "Al" Poston Kershaw, SC - Merland Alvin "Al" Poston, 62, of Kershaw, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Services will be held Tuesday, August 18 at 11 a.m. in Kershaw Second Bapt. Church. You may view service via livestream by visiting the facebook page of Kershaw Second Bapt. Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 18 prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial with military honors will follow the church service in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, at 2 p.m. Please visit www.facebook.com/events/6000631507085721/ to view the service livestreamed. www.bakerfunerals.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Kershaw Second Bapt. Church
AUG
18
Service
11:00 AM
Kershaw Second Bapt. Church
AUG
18
Burial
02:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
