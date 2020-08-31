Merle "Dean" Sherrill Morton N. Charleston - Merle "Dean" Sherrill Morton, 86, of North Charleston, entered her heavenly home, Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1933, in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, the only daughter of Ethel Mae Petrea and Emmanuel Grover Sherrill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Dabney Morton; also 5 brothers, Emmett, Winfred, Walter Hugh, Sheldon, and Vann. She is survived by two children, son, Robert Gregg Morton (wife Renee) of Summerville, SC, and daughter, Dawn Marie Corley (husband Chuck) of Lexington, SC, and two grandchildren, Robert Jacob (wife Gwen) and Adam Gregg. Also surviving one brother, Gary Sherrill (wife Emma Rue) or Greensboro, NC. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Merle was a committed member of Doorway Baptist Church for over 40 years. She served in the Adult Choir, Handbell Choir, children's choir and taught preteens in Sunday School. Her faith in God and service to Him brought her special blessings. She worked for Sam Solomon Co. as a bookkeeper and many years for Market Place Properties. She enjoyed playing the piano and writing inspirational poetry. Her animals brought her great joy. She had many Boston Terriers and cats over the years. She will be interred at a private service at a later date at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Doorway Baptist Church, 7825 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29418. Expressions of sympathy contact information and address can be found on our website, www.carolinamemorial.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston