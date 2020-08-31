1/
Merle Sherrill "Dean" Morton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle "Dean" Sherrill Morton N. Charleston - Merle "Dean" Sherrill Morton, 86, of North Charleston, entered her heavenly home, Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1933, in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, the only daughter of Ethel Mae Petrea and Emmanuel Grover Sherrill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Dabney Morton; also 5 brothers, Emmett, Winfred, Walter Hugh, Sheldon, and Vann. She is survived by two children, son, Robert Gregg Morton (wife Renee) of Summerville, SC, and daughter, Dawn Marie Corley (husband Chuck) of Lexington, SC, and two grandchildren, Robert Jacob (wife Gwen) and Adam Gregg. Also surviving one brother, Gary Sherrill (wife Emma Rue) or Greensboro, NC. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Merle was a committed member of Doorway Baptist Church for over 40 years. She served in the Adult Choir, Handbell Choir, children's choir and taught preteens in Sunday School. Her faith in God and service to Him brought her special blessings. She worked for Sam Solomon Co. as a bookkeeper and many years for Market Place Properties. She enjoyed playing the piano and writing inspirational poetry. Her animals brought her great joy. She had many Boston Terriers and cats over the years. She will be interred at a private service at a later date at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Doorway Baptist Church, 7825 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29418. Expressions of sympathy contact information and address can be found on our website, www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carolina Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved