Merry Busby Allen MONCKS CORNER - Merry Busby Allen, 69, of Moncks Corner, SC passed away on August 3, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1949 in Fort Bragg, NC, daughter of the late Allen Busby and Lila Ruth Busby. Merry was a graduate of Williston High School. She was a devoted wife and mother. She had a smile and laugh that would light up any room. She loved spending time with her family and many friends. Her favorite thing to do was camping at Hunting Island. She enjoyed baking cakes and cookies to deliver to her many friends around town. She also enjoyed playing golf. Her fondest memories were the times spent with her sisters. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner. Merry is survived by her husband of 50 years Gary Allen; a son Chris Allen and his wife Christie; a daughter April Ayling; a sister Pat Mims and husband Tom; a brother Allen Busby; her four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Julie Busby Davis. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Per her wishes, the family will have a private celebration of her life at Hunting Island. Condolences may be sent to the family at LowcountryFuneral.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019

