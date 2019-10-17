Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Meshel Dolly Tumbleston Lewis


1971 - 2019
Meshel Dolly Tumbleston Lewis Summerville - Meshel Tumbleston Lewis, 48, of Summerville, SC, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Memorial Services will be Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made in honor of Meshel, c/o Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Meshel was born January 10, 1971 in Charleston, SC, the daughter of the late Bobbie James Tumbleston, Sr. and Alberta Dolly Mae Brazzel. She was a homemaker and loved to make her own crafts. Meshel leaves behind her husband, Christopher Lewis of Summerville, SC; son, Scott Carr, Jr. (Anna) of Summerville, SC; daughter, Samantha Rhodes (Russell) of Johns Island, SC; brother, Bobbie Tumbleston, Jr. (Cindy) of Summerville, SC; niece, Ashleigh Tumbleston of Summerville, SC; and nephews, Bobbie Tumbleston, III of Summerville, SC and Kirk Tumbleston of St. George, SC. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Greg Tumbleston. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneral home.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 18, 2019
