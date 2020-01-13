Home

MICHAEL MUNGIN
MICHAEL A. AND RAY CHARLES MUNGIN Sr.

MICHAEL A. AND RAY CHARLES MUNGIN Sr.

MICHAEL A. AND RAY CHARLES MUNGIN Sr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of MICHAEL A. MUNGIN SR. January 13,1960 ~ August 8, 2019 RAY CHARLES MUNGIN SR. January 14,1955 ~ April 5, 2007 We never got the chance to say goodbye, Nobody told us the both of you were going to die It hurts, we never said Good-Bye. We will remember the both you each day that we live. We will keep with us the good times that we shared Till we meet again. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" Sadly missed by Wives, Children, Grands, Great-Grands and Family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020
