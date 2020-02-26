Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Island Memorial Gardens
3516 Wine Road
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Michael A. Woodfield Obituary
Michael A. Woodfield Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Michael A. Woodfield are all invited to attend his Graveside Service, Friday, February 28, 2020, 1 PM at Island Memorial Gardens, 3516 Wine Road, Johns Island, SC. Mr. Woodfield can be viewed, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
