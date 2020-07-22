Michael Aiken Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Michael Lenard Aiken are invited to attend his Graveside Service with Military Honors 10:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 8749 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee, SC. Viewing will be held from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Thursday, July, 23, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Aiken is survived by his children, Myron T. Aiken, Kristin Goss, and MiKayla T. Aiken; common-law wife, Gwendolyn Washington; grandson, Brayden Messiah Taylor; sisters, Mary Alde, Betsy Polite, Deborah Richardson, Michelle Deleston; brothers, Frank Aiken and Timothy Aiken; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
