Michael Aiken
Michael Aiken Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Michael Lenard Aiken are invited to attend his Graveside Service with Military Honors 10:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 8749 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee, SC. Viewing will be held from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Thursday, July, 23, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Aiken is survived by his children, Myron T. Aiken, Kristin Goss, and MiKayla T. Aiken; common-law wife, Gwendolyn Washington; grandson, Brayden Messiah Taylor; sisters, Mary Alde, Betsy Polite, Deborah Richardson, Michelle Deleston; brothers, Frank Aiken and Timothy Aiken; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
R.I.P 45
Samantha Johnson
Family
July 23, 2020
It’s saddens us to have to say farewell to our friend. We will definitely miss you and look forward to seeing you again on that “Ole Gettin Up Morning”. Rest In Peace Michael...❤❤❤ Our sincere condolences to the family, God bless...

Tony & Denise Matthews
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shelia Richardson
Friend
July 23, 2020
My friend from High School to in the Army together to this day we have did alot together have learn alot together you will be missed love you to life. My Condolences to his family and friends.
Christopher C Washington
Friend
July 22, 2020
I extend my sincere condolences to the family.
God's Greatest Gift Is Remembrance.
RIP MICHAEL AKA FOUR-FIVE
Sharon Ramsey
Friend
