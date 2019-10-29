Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Allen Maginnis M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Allen Maginnis, MD CHARLESTON - Michael Allen Maginnis, MD peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Mike was born on February 22, 1939 in Eugene, Oregon, son of Joseph Allen and Mildred Elizabeth "Mickey" Maginnis. The family later moved to Yreka in northern California, where he graduated from Yreka High School as Salutatorian in 1956. Mike graduated from Stanford University with a BA and with a Doctor of Medicine degree. After an internship at The Los Angeles County General Hospital, Mike went on active duty in the Navy and served as a medical officer on the USS Maury off the coast of Vietnam. Mike met his wife Gail while stationed in San Diego, California. They were married in the historic Mission San Diego de Alcala in 1970. Following a residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at the Naval Hospital in Chelsea Massachusetts, Mike became a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He served at US Naval Hospitals in Orlando, Florida and Yokosuka, Japan before being transferred to the Naval Hospital in Charleston, SC in 1981. He was Chief of Orthopaedics and Chief of Surgery until retirement from the Navy as a Captain, Medical Corps, USN, in 1988. Subsequently, Mike practiced with Lowcountry Orthopaedic Associates until his retirement. Mike continued to work part time as a Locum Tenens physician around the country until 2011. Mike enjoyed travelling, skiing, and gardening. He was an avid bridge player, family genealogist, and a life member of the Marines Memorial Club (San Francisco). He is survived by his wife, Gail; son, Jim Maginnis (Mary Jordan) of Hilton Head Island; daughter Maureen Maginnis (Ben Gates) of Charleston; and granddaughters Vivienne Jordan Maginnis and Clara Jane Gates. In lieu of flowers, consider donating blood or making a donation to or the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. Visit our guestbook at





