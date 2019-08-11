Michael Anthony (Alfred) Green MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Michael Anthony (Alfred) Green, those of his sons Darrus (Taneisha) Green, Sr. and Quintin Burns, grandson Darrus Green, Jr., his parents the late Alvester Green, Sr. and the late Hattie Pinckney Major, his siblings Alvester Green, Jr., Virginia Wilkerson (Evans) and Claudia Green (Melvin), aunt Beulah Pinckney, nieces, nephews and devoted friend Marvin Jones are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon in P. S. Johnson Funeral Chapel, interment private. Viewing will be held Monday August 12, 2019 at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 12, 2019