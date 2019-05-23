Michael Antonio Loving Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Michael Loving are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11:00 am in St. Peters Pentecostal Church, 1225 Brody Street, Charleston, SC. Apostle Elizabeth Singleton, Pastor. Interment will follow in Hillsboro Brown Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held at mortuary Friday from 4-7pm. Mr. Loving will lie in state at the church 10 am Saturday until the hour of service. Mr. Loving leaves to cherish her memories, his wife, Jerica Loving; children, Tacorey Haynes, Ancaressa Loving, Alexis Mallard, Nicholas Loving, Chandler Young, Imani Loving, Michael Loving and Miguel Loving; parents, Mr. Harvey and Mrs. Evelyn Loving; siblings, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019