Michael Brian Compton Ladson - Michael Brian Compton, 54, of Ladson, husband of Bonny Craven Compton, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Roper Hospital surrounded by his family. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock at Old Fort Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Michael was born on February 6, 1966 in Dillon, SC, son of Alfred and Celia Compton. He graduated from Stall High School. He enjoyed antiques and spending time with his family especially his grandson. He was the Owner of Low Country Vac and Sew. Michael was a volunteer at Windsor Hill Elementary and was known as the Spaghetti man. He enjoyed state callin' and cups of coffee at his momma's. Survivors, in addition to his wife, Bonny, of 28 years are: two children: Mikey Compton of Ladson and Ashlee Compton of Ladson; grandson, MJ Taylor of Ladson; three siblings: Duffee Compton (Teresa) of Reevesville, Landon Compton (Christi) of Mt. Pleasant, and Randall Compton (Nell) of N. Charleston; seven nieces and nephews: Kristen (Robbie), Coleman (Jenna), Brandon (Nykkie), Savannah, Blake (Natalie), Celia, and Dawson; and seven great-nieces and nephews: Mia, Lucas, Levi, Caleb, Jaydin, Rylan, Kenzley and Charlee. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
