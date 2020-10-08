1/
Michael Brian Compton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Brian Compton Ladson - Michael Brian Compton, 54, of Ladson, husband of Bonny Craven Compton, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Roper Hospital surrounded by his family. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock at Old Fort Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Michael was born on February 6, 1966 in Dillon, SC, son of Alfred and Celia Compton. He graduated from Stall High School. He enjoyed antiques and spending time with his family especially his grandson. He was the Owner of Low Country Vac and Sew. Michael was a volunteer at Windsor Hill Elementary and was known as the Spaghetti man. He enjoyed state callin' and cups of coffee at his momma's. Survivors, in addition to his wife, Bonny, of 28 years are: two children: Mikey Compton of Ladson and Ashlee Compton of Ladson; grandson, MJ Taylor of Ladson; three siblings: Duffee Compton (Teresa) of Reevesville, Landon Compton (Christi) of Mt. Pleasant, and Randall Compton (Nell) of N. Charleston; seven nieces and nephews: Kristen (Robbie), Coleman (Jenna), Brandon (Nykkie), Savannah, Blake (Natalie), Celia, and Dawson; and seven great-nieces and nephews: Mia, Lucas, Levi, Caleb, Jaydin, Rylan, Kenzley and Charlee. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Dyal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved