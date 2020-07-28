1/1
Michael Christian
1958 - 2020
Michael Christian Summerville - Michael Ray Christian, 61, of Summerville, SC, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, c/o Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483. Michael was born August 20, 1958 in Germany, a son of the late Paul E. Christian and Alice J. Hess. He did auto repair and body work and loved to drink coffee and go shopping. He enjoyed sharing the Bible with others and was a well-known member of the community. Alex's Restaurant was like a second home to him. Michael had a big heart and was extremely generous. He will be missed by many. Michael leaves behind his brothers, Paul "Eddie" Christian II (Arlene) of Dorchester, SC and Mark Christian of Deland, FL; nephews, Paul E. Christian III (Kim) of Summerville, SC and Mark Christian II of Deland, FL; nieces, Heather Chamberlain (Curtis) of Summerville, SC, Victoria "Tori" Christian of Kansas City, KS, and Tiffany Christian of Mountain View, MO; great-nieces, Alice "Allie" Christian, Grace Chamberlain, and Brooke Chamberlain; and great-nephew, Paul E. Christian IV. In addition to his parents, Michael is predeceased by his stepfather, Lyle J. Hess. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
