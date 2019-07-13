Michael Clifford Sherrod Charleston - Michael Clifford Sherrod, beloved husband of Sue Sherrod, entered into eternal rest on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was a proud and devoted husband and father who will be deeply missed by his family and friends for his humor, kindness, and likeable personality. He enjoyed his job, Clemson football, and jamming to classic rock. Michael (Mike) was born in Charleston on January 9, 1958 to Ruby and Clifford Sherrod. He grew up on James Island, graduated from Ft. Johnson High School, and attended Winthrop University and Trident Technical College. He was later employed by Costa Construction and The Disabilities Board of Charleston County, where he was recently honored as the 2018 "Employee of the Year." Mike was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church. He married Sue McMullen Sherrod on July 11, 1987 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Folly Beach. Mike is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, the former Susan McMullen; his son Christopher Michael of Charleston; his daughter Lindsey Sue of Charleston; his two sisters Eva Lou Costa of Folly Beach and Barbara Jean Borgen of Yakima, Washington; his two nephews, Jay Costa (Mandy) of Folly Beach and Cliff Costa (Deborah) of Charleston; Sue's parents, James and Romaine McMullen of Charleston; his sister-in-law Ann Robinson (Bill) of Gifford, PA; his two brothers-in-law, Jim McMullen of Mexico and Scott McMullen (Sarah) of Bucyrus, Kansas; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Mike will be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 - 6:00 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. The Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Mike Bruce officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hope Foundation, Inc., which supports services for people with special needs served by the Disabilities Board of Charleston, at 995 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 14, 2019