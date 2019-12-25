Home

Michael Clouse Obituary
Michael Clouse Orient, OH - Michael Edgerley Clouse passed away at his residence on December 16, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1947 to James and Mary Clouse in Columbus. He attended and graduated from Our Lady of Peace and Bishop Watterson High School. Michael was a well-known Realtor and part owner of Paul May Realty in Clintonville, Ohio. After selling the company he and his wife moved to Sea Brook Island, South Carolina, where he continued his career. Upon his retirement, he moved to Naples, Florida, and lived there until he moved back to Ohio to be close to his son. Michael loved to fish and especially to hunt in an annual hunting trip to Montanna. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary (Edgerley Sheffler) Clouse; wife, Debra; brother, Jack. He is survived by son, Benjamen (Nikki); grandchildren, Arron and Abby Iris; step-father, Dr. Ed Sheffler; sister, Diane (Edward) Warner; nephews, Seth (Ashley) and Zachary; cousins and many good friends. In celebration of his life at a date to be deetermined, a memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to House of Hope, Inc., 825 Dennison Avenue, Columbus (43215) or OhioHealth Hospice. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019
