Michael D. Roumillat Charleston - Michael D. Roumillat, 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 21, 2019. His funeral will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 beside the Bethany Cemetery Chapel, at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr's, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Michael was born June 17, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Julius William 'Mike' Roumillat and Irma Duff. He was a graduate of Bishop England High School. Michael was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and actively involved with their Men's Work Crew for Bethany Cemetery, the property committee, and was vice president of the Lutheran Men in Mission. Prior to his retirement as a production controller in King's Bay, Georgia, he was a pipe fitter in the production department and a ship's inspector in the quality assurance department of the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He spent four years in the Air Force, stationed in Korea, and retired after 28 years from the Army Reserve. He was a member of the Marion Marauders Society. He is survived by his two daughters, Lynne R. Headley (Jay) of Richmond, VA, Michele R. Turberville (Bill) of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren, Sarah, Jonathan, Anna Banks and Emma; two sisters, Virginia R. Volousky and Cecilia A. Roumillat both of Ridgeville, SC; one brother, Bill Roumillat (Debbie) of Johns Island, SC; and his fiance Sally Suhrstedt. He was preceded in death by his parents Julius William 'Mike' Roumillat and Irma Duff Roumillat and his wife, Dianne Caulder Roumillat. Memorials may be made to The Men's Work Crew at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 405 King St. Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 24, 2019