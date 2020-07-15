Michael "Mike" H. Pierce Mt. Pleasant - Michael "Mike" H. Pierce, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Carol Ann Pierce, entered in to eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020. Mike was born October 24, 1942 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, son of late Herbert Richwine Pierce and the late Dorothy Wenger Pierce. It was at Conestoga Valley High School that he met his high school sweetheart, Carol Ann Herr Pierce, whom he later married. He enrolled in Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, where he studied Biochemistry and played on the tennis and golf teams. Following an early acceptance to Temple Dental School, he and Carol moved to Philadelphia. While at Temple, he joined the Naval ROTC program. Upon graduation from Temple Dental School, the Navy assigned him to Naval Air Station in Brunswick where they resided on St. Simon Island, GA, and Mike worked as a Naval dentist. In his spare time, he earned his pilot's license. He continued to serve his country in the Navy and Naval Reserves with the Sea Bees for twelve years. He ultimately retired after achieving the rank of Commander. It was during the summer of 1969 when Mike was offered a teaching position at the Medical University of South Carolina. This move brought them to the Isle of Palms, where they lived for the next 46 years. Mike started teaching full-time at the Medical University of SC School of Dentistry and continued to teach part-time for thirty years. While teaching at MUSC, he earned his Masters of Teaching degree at The Citadel. Shortly thereafter Mike was accepted to Temple University Orthodontic Residency in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After completing orthodontic school, they moved back to the Isle of Palms, where Mike established Mt. Pleasant's first orthodontic practice. He practiced orthodontics for almost forty years while his son, Tim Pierce, joined him the last 10 until he retired. At the request of a good friend and colleague, he also practiced in Moncks Corner one day a week for many years. Not being a fan of the drinking water on the IOP in the mid 70's, he established a side business, Carolina Mountain Water. It became South Carolina's first licensed water bottling company in 1978. He loved the many family dogs, but especially loved his German Wired Hair Pointers, which he trained for field trials. With the love of his life, Carol, he enjoyed many decades of playing tennis and golf. A lifelong love of fast cars placed him racing in the S.C.C.A. (Sport Car Club of America) where he became a D-Sport Champion. With his family by his side, he enjoyed many ski trips, domestic and international travels. He was a sportsman and conservationist and enthusiast with many interesting hobbies, as well as being a member of Woodsville Sportsman Society. He took great pride in returning farmland into its original habitat and establishing a conservation easement in a property he co-owned in Clarendon County that he affectionately called Pocataligo. Mike was known as an orthodontist, but he was also a race car driver, a pilot, a hunter, a boater and a sailing enthusiast, a professor, a conservationist, a veteran, a lover of the arts- especially Audubon art, a fanatical Philadelphia Eagles fan, and a wonderful father, grandfather, and husband. His interests and education were wide and varied. After retirement Mike and Carol moved to the Old Village, Mt. Pleasant, SC, where they continued to enjoy life. It was in these years, Mike also enjoyed volunteering on the USS Yorktown. In May, Carol and Mike celebrated fifty-six years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Carol; 2 children, Tami Pierce Beall (Brad) of Greenville, SC, and Tim Pierce (Daphne) of Isle of Palms; and four grandchildren Sophia Beall, Sydney Beall, Owen Pierce and Derek Pierce. Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be a private graveside service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to be made to the Charleston Animal Society www.charlestonanimalsociety.org
, 2455 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406 -or- First United Methodist Church Isle of Palms at www.iopmethodist.com
PO Box 807, Isle of Palms, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston