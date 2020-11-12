Michael Hannagan Brown Summerville - Michael Hannagan Brown, 45, of Summerville, husband of Kelly Brown, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to a gathering on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pentalpha Lodge #564, 525 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46204. Michael was born on December 11, 1974 in Indianapolis, IN, son of Kathleen Townsley Lewis of Indianapolis and step-son of the late Ret. Colonel Charles Lewis, MD. He attended St. Philip Neri and Cathedral High School. Michael received his Bachelor's in Philosophy from St. Meinrad College. He was an Eagle Scout and Freemason. Survivors, in addition to his wife, Kelly, are: three children: Ella Brown of Summerville, Caroline Brooks of Carmel, IN, and Alex Brooks of Charleston, SC; uncle, Michael Townsley of Raleigh, NC; and cousin, Andrew Townsley (Dee) of Denver, CO. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston