Michael Hunter Sistare
1953 - 2020
Michael Hunter Sistare Ravenel, SC - Captain Michael Hunter Sistare, 66, of Ravenel, South Carolina, husband of Renae Stroble Sistare, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 22, 2020 with his family surrounding him. His private visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway. A private funeral service will be held at the graveside Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Ravenel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6035 Drayton Street, Ravenel, SC. Mike was born November 16, 1953 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late James Henry Sistare and Myrtle McLean Sistare. Following graduation from St. Paul's High School, "Big Mike" began his Charleston waterfront career with Marine Contracting and Towing as a deck hand and moved through the ranks to Captain. His 47 year career transitioned him to McAllister Towing and Transportation Company, where he retired as a Tug Boat Captain. Mike was a member of Ravenel United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Renae; two daughters: Holly Sistare Chesser of Ravenel, SC and Ashley Sistare McMullan (Sherrod) of Hollywood, SC; three brothers: Mack Sistare (Betty Lee) of Port Lavaca, TX, Pat Sistare (Guerry) of Charleston, SC and Bill Sistare (Cindy) of Summerville, SC; sister, Margie Lynn Hoffman (Buddy) of Summerville, SC; and five loving grandchildren: Grace, Hunter, Coy, Mason and Gray. Mike is survived by Eliza Jane Hendricks, who has been loved like a daughter. He was predeceased by a brother, James Henry Sistare, Jr. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to their many friends for their incredible support through this difficult two year journey and the loving staff of Charleston Oncology and Cresent Hospice. Memorials may be made to Ravenel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 342, Ravenel, SC 29470. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
